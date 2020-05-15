A new Prager U video presents Sebastian Cevallos, a university student in Ecuador, who explains why someone like him cares very deeply indeed about Israel. You’d think this tiny country on the other side of the globe from where he lives would have no bearing on his life. But it does. Here’s why.
Prager U: Lies About Israel Lead to Lies About Everything
A new Prager U video presents Sebastian Cevallos, a university student in Ecuador, who explains why someone like him cares very deeply indeed about Israel. You’d think this tiny country on the other side of the globe from where he lives would have no bearing on his life. But it does. Here’s why.