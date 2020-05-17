Jordan Hints they’ll Wage War with Israel if Judea-Samaria Annexed

For I will gather all the nations to Yerushalayim for war: The city shall be captured, the houses plundered, and the women violated; and a part of the city shall go into exile. But the rest of the population shall not be uprooted from the city. Zechariah 14:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Jordan’s King Abdullah warned of “massive conflict” between his country and Israel if the Jewish state proceeds with annexing territory this summer in Judea and Samaria.

In an interview with the German newspaper Der Spiegel, the Jordanian monarch reiterated that a two-state solution was the “only way forward” as a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian dispute.

“What would happen if the Palestinian National Authority collapsed? There would be more chaos and extremism in the region. If Israel really annexed the West Bank in July, it would lead to a massive conflict with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan,” said Abdullah.

He also suggested that his country could pull out of its peace agreement with Israel. Jordan and Egypt are the only Arab nations that formally recognize the Jewish state.

“I don’t want to make threats and create an atmosphere of loggerheads, but we are considering all options. We agree with many countries in Europe and the international community that the law of strength should not apply in the Middle East,” said the king.

The comments by the Jordanian leader come as several European nations are pushing for punitive action against Israel if the country forges ahead with annexation. E.U. foreign-policy leaders are set to discuss the issue at a virtual meeting on Friday.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a quick visit to Israel this week to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz. Pompeo urged progress on U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan.

Under the plan’s proposal, Israel could push ahead with annexation some 30 percent of territory in Judea and Samaria, which includes Israeli settlements and the Jordan Valley, as part of efforts to resume talks with the Palestinians. In an interview last week, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said that Washington would not oppose Israeli annexation after July 1.