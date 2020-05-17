Arab Terrorists Try to Burn Jewish Farmland in Samaria: Literally Backfires

He will make their evil recoil upon them, annihilate them through their own wickedness; Hashem our God will annihilate them. (Psalm 94:23)

Arab arsonists from the village of Yatma tried to burn open fields outside the Jewish-Samarian town of Rechelim on Friday. To do that, they had to cross a highway. However the IDF wouldn’t let them cross.

According to reports, they refused to give up on their mission and so, they ignited no less than 10 hot spots on Yatma’s side of the highway hoping the fires would spread to Rechelim.

שריפה מתפשטת כעת בין רחלים לאריאל כתוצאה מהצתות פלסטיניות במהלך ההפגנות השבועיות של אנשי הכפר א סאוויה. נכון לעכשיו לא הושגה שליטה על האש ו4 מטוסי כיבוי מנסים למנוע ממנה להתקדם לכיוון נופי נחמיה (צילום: דוברות כבאות והצלה) pic.twitter.com/uWw1EwEERt — שחר גליק (@glick_sh) May 15, 2020

However they accidentally ended up setting their own fields ablaze causing massive fires in Yatma’s territory while the Arab town’s residents suffered smoke inhalation. Rechelim stood unscathed.

Israeli firefighters fought the blaze with the assistance of air tankers.