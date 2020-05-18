Ayatollah Goes Full Twitter Crazy with Barrage of Angry Tweets Against America, Jews

“A roaring lion and a prowling bear Is a wicked man ruling a helpless people.” Proverbs 28:15 (The Israel Bible™)

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the second and current Supreme Leader of Iran since 1989, sent out a string of tweets full of extreme anti-Semitism vectives, including the US and Great Britian in his stream of hatred.

In one tweet, he accuses “the Zionist regime” (i.e. Israel) of “genocide.”

The Zionist regime & its criminal supporters recognize no bounds in brutality & trampling of moral norms. They consider genocide, destruction, the massacre of children & women, & any oppression permissible in #Palestine. This rabid, predatory dog attacks innocent ppl. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 16, 2020

It is to be assumed he was accusing Israel of genocide against the Palestinians, though it should be noted the Israel Central Bureau of Statistics estimated that in 2017, 2.16 million Arabs lived in the West Bank, 1.84 million Arabs lived in Israel, and 1.79 million Arabs lived in the Gaza Strip. It is estimated that in 1947, before Israel declared sovereignty, about one millon Muslim Arabs lived in the region. A six-fold increase in population is clearly not the result of enocide.

Khamenei’s concept of genocide is clearly skewed as he actively engages in Holocaust denial.

He also explicitly allied himself with the Palestinians.

The Zionist regime has proven it doesn’t abide by any treaty & doesn’t understand any language but the language of force. Israel has proven it only knows force. It cannot be spoken to except with the Palestinian nation’s language of power & the Islamic nation’s global power. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 16, 2020

Iran is a supporter of Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, supplying them with rockets and weapons that are used against Israel. But the alliance is counterintuitive as Iran is Shia and non-Arab whereas both Hamas and PIJ are Sunni and Arab.

The Ayatollah also threatened to expel the US military from Syria and Iraq.

The Americans won’t stay in Iraq and Syria; they’ll be expelled. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 17, 2020

Tasnim reported that the Ayatollah also made these comments in a video-conference meeting with the Iranian students on Sunday, adding that Americans “have supported terrorism” and “are abhorred” by the regional nations, he said.

“The US government’s long-term performance has led to its being abhorred by a major part of the world, its warmongering, helping notorious governments, training terrorists, unconditional support for oppression and the like,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in the video.

“Despite large sums spent to show itself as being appealing to global public opinion, not only isn’t the US attractive, but its government and system have turned into an abhorrent entity in much of the world. This is why the US flag is burnt in many countries, including in the US,” the Leader said, according to Khamenei.

“Even governments that are friends with the US, when they speak up and express what they really feel, one can see that they detest the US government and politicians, and they distrust and disregard them,” the Leader added.

“A part of this hatred towards the US is due to the presence of these gentlemen heading the current US government. On one side there’s Physician Trump!! On the other side is the lowly, ranting Secretary of State who keeps making illogical, nonsensical comments here and there,” Ayatollah Khamenei stated.

“Odious people in the US government aren’t the only source of hatred for the US. US’s long-term performance, aggression in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, their blatantly saying they send troops to Syria for its oil and their support for Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) and the Zionist regime have led to hatred for the US,” the Leader went on to say.

“Their warmongering, promoting terrorism, injustice and more recently their disgraceful management of the COVID-19 pandemic are some of the factors that have led to global hatred toward US rule,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

This comes one month after the Iranian leader refused US aid in battling the coronavirus, calling the US “the most evil enemy of the Iranian nation.”

In his recent twitter rant, he also expressed anger at Great Britain for its part in establishing Israel.

Britain has always been a source of evil & catastrophe for the nations in our region. They’ve hurt the lives of nations in ways unparalleled in the world. In a malicious move in #Palestine, they displaced a nation & destroyed a country with a history of thousands of years. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 17, 2020

It should be noted that the Balfour Declaration was signed in 1917, predating by more than 60 years the Iranian Revolution which replaced the 2,500 year old Persian Empire with the Shia Islamic republic.Before the revolution, King Edward I of England first established an alliance with the Persian Empire in the 13th century. In 1989, soon after the establishment of the Islamic republic, the Iranian Embassy in London was overtaken by a six-man terrorist team holding the building for six days.