“And the many peoples shall go and say: “Come, Let us go up to the Mount of Hashem, To the House of the God of Yaakov; That He may instruct us in His ways, And that we may walk in His paths.” For instruction shall come forth from Tzion, The word of Hashem from Yerushalayim.” ISAIAH 2:3 (The Israel Bible™)

According to Rabbi Yosef Rosen, a great nineteenth-century Torah scholar, the job of awakening the will of Hashem to rebuild the Beit Hamikdash is not limited to the Jewish people. Rather, the third Temple will be built by all of mankind. And if the Beit Hamikdash is to be built through prayers and good deeds, as Jewish tradition teaches, it is the prayers and good deeds of all of humanity that will rouse Hashem to build it. Once built, it will be a house of God for all nations. People of all backgrounds will visit there in order to learn God’s Torah and walk in His ways. Our generation is blessed to see this promise being fulfilled, with millions of non-Jews realizing that “from Tzion shall come forth the Torah and the word of Hashem from Yerushalayim.”