College Students Looking to Study in Israel where Health Conditions are Safer

Studies at institutions of higher learning have been seriously disrupted because of COVID-19, even with lectures provided over the Internet. No one knows whether there will be another wave of Corona in the autumn together with ordinary influenza.

To “hedge their bets,” students around the world are considering the possibility of applying to high-level universities in countries that have fared better during the pandemic. And one of these is the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU)

To meet the demand and answer queries regarding international graduate degrees and academic requirements, HU will hold its first-ever online Open House for International Students on Sunday, May 24.

Last year saw an 17% rise in the number of international students pursuing English-language academic programs at HU, and a significant number of those 2,000 students are American. Recently, as Israel has begun to emerge from its COVID-19 restrictions, there has been an upsurge in interest from US-based students looking to study at HU for the 2020/2021 academic year. “Throughout the corona crisis, our international call center has lit up with numerous inquiries from potential students,” shared Oron Shagrir, the university’s vice-president for international affairs.

With more than 40 international graduate degree programs to choose from, Hu has become an attractive academic destination for students seeking academic excellence and a unique student life experience. In addition to HU’s Rothberg International School for gap-year and bachelor’s degree programs, HU has recently expanded the number of master’s and doctoral degrees that are taught in English. Students can now study law, business administration, medical sciences, social work, international development, Jewish studies and agriculture, among other fields.

The Hebrew University is Israel’s leading academic and research institution, serving 24,000 students from 80 countries. It produces a third of Israel’s civilian research and is ranked 12th worldwide in biotechnology patent filings and commercial development. To date, HU faculty and alumni have won eight Nobel Prizes, one Abel Prize (mathematics) and one Fields Medal (also in mathematics).

“We’re thrilled to see an increase in top-notch students from diverse backgrounds and nationalities who are choosing to study at Hebrew University. In addition to excellent academic and research opportunities, our international students enjoy the ancient and vibrant city of Jerusalem, and close relationships with prestigious faculty members,” Shagrir added.