Coronavirus Crisis Inspires Israelis, Americans to Turn to God New Study Reveals

no harm will befall you, no disease touch your tent. (Psalm 91:10)

Israelis have strengthened their faith in God due to the coronavirus crisis, new data released by Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung and Keevoon Global Research showed.

The poll surveyed the attitudes of Israelis, Americans, “Palestinians”, Germans, Brits, Italian and Poles regarding Covid-19.

Roughly 500 people from each country were surveyed between April 28-May 9. The study’s average margin of error was +/- 4.33%.

About 34% of Jewish Israelis said that their faith in God has increased as a result of the coronavirus crisis. Roughly 39% of Americans said that their faith in God grew as well.

By comparison, just 19% of Germans, 22% of Italians, 22% of Poles and 18% of Brits felt the same.

One of the questions asked was what they wished for. Many Israelis, and Americans answered that they hoped the pandemic would lead “everyone to know God and who is in control.” Furthermore, when asked what coronavirus means to them, some responded saying that “God is trying to tell me something.”

Israeli pollster and Keecoon CEO Mitchell Barak, who heads Keevoon, reported that there was no formal explanation for the increased repentance, but he speculated that it may have had to do with the time of year as the coronavirus crisis hit Israel during both the Purim and Passover holidays. Each holiday is centered around miracles.