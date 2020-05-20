Biblical Plagues Worldwide: Huge “Corona” Hail, Freak Sandstorm makes Daytime Dark, Locusts [Watch]

Rapid-Fire Appearances of Plagues Pop Up Around the World: Locusts, Huge “Corona” Hail, and Freak Sandstorm Turns Day Into Night

Biblical scholars know that the end-of-days will not be pleasant and as the world cowers inside, fearing the Angel of Death roaming the streets as it did in Biblical Egypt before the Exodus, modern incarnations of the Ten Plagues reappear around the globe.

HUGE “CORONA’ HAILSTONES PELT MEXICO

The people of Ciudad Valles in San Luis Potosi, Mexico got a taste of the Egyptian plagues on Sunday when hailstones the size of grapefruits fell from the sky. Three people were injured and extensive damage to property was reported. Many vehicles and houses were affected by the impacts of these ice balls, breaking glass, and damaging roofs.

Caída de granizo provocó ayer daños en Ciudad Valles.

Videos showed the hailstorm taking on the Biblical incarnation of fire and ice as lightning accompanied the icy storm.

The appearance of elemental opposites, hail and massive lightning, are graphically Biblical and are particularly relevant to our current era.

The hail was very heavy—fire flashing in the midst of the hail—such as had not fallen on the land of Egypt since it had become a nation.” Exodus 9:24

Some residents noted the unusual ridged appearance of the huge iceballs, suggesting that it was reminiscent of the appearance of coronavirus magnified millions of times.

But abnormally large hail was not limited to Mexico as stormy skies passed over the south-central US last week. But the storm was far from average as jumbo-sized seems to be the new normal for hail. One unlucky motorist in Texas got caught in the storm as golfball-sized hailstones destroyed the windshield of his car.

EGYPT: FIRST FLOODS AND THEN THE PLAGUE OF DARKNESS

Most notably in the subject of Biblical plagues is Egypt. Directly after coping with thunderstorms and massive flooding last week that killed five people, Egypt was covered in darkness. While the desert sands were still drying, Egyptians were given a taste of what their ancestors experienced when a huge sandstorm engulfed the entire city of Aswan.

The cyclone system that engulfed Egypt was visible from space and could be seen moving across the entire Middle East, unleashing gusts of wind at over 80 mph. Egypt’s government shut down schools and universities nationwide due to the severely unstable weather conditions.

Egyptian social media was flooded with posts about the string of “biblical plagues” hitting the region.

IRANIAN ARMY BATTLING INVASION OF LOCUSTS

Of course, no discussion of current manifestations of Biblical plagues would be complete with mentioning the huge swarm of locusts moving up from Africa and invading Iran. Troops were deployed for the second year in a row to cope with the infestation.

According to Jewish tradition, the ten-plagues will reappear before the Messiah. Rabbi Yosef Berger, the rabbi of King David’s Tomb on Mount Zion, explained this aspect of the Messianic process to Breaking Israel News, quoting the Prophet Micah.

I will show him wondrous deeds As in the days when You sallied forth from the land of Egypt. Micah 7:15

Jewish sources predict that all of the plagues will reappear in the final Redemption but in even more powerful forms. It is written in Midrash Tanchuma, homiletic teachings collected around the fifth century, that “just as God struck the Egyptians with 10 plagues, so too He will strike the enemies of the Jewish people at the time of the Redemption.”

This concept was explained by Rabbi Bahya ben Asher, a 13th-century Spanish commentator, who wrote, “In Egypt, God used only part of His strength. When the final redemption comes, God will show much, much more of His power.”

“All of the miracles will reappear, all of the plagues, the entire story, in all its pain and all its glory,” Rabbi Berger said. “Our job in this generation is to speak about it, to pray for it, even while it is unfolding in front of our eyes.”

“But more plagues will accompany the end of days in order to purify the world of the sins that are new and unique to this generation,” Rabbi Berger added. “Just as one miraculous aspect of the Ten Plagues was the constant onslaught of troubles, this is precisely what we are seeing today with even more plagues appearing while the coronavirus is still running rampant.”