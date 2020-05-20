Trump Inspired to Take Hydroxychloroquine by Jewish Dr. who was Inspired by God

Hashem will make pestilence cling to you, until He has put an end to you in the land that you are entering to possess. Deuteronomy 28:21 (The Israel Bible™)

President Trump announced on Monday that he takes hydroxychloroquine with azithromycin as a preventative measure against the coronavirus. After speaking about it, he made a reference to a Hasidic Jewish doctor from New York who has been leading the charge on providing early stage Covid patients with hydroxychloroquine.

“I got a letter from a doctor the other day from Westchester New York – around the area” Trump said at a press briefing. “He didn’t want anything. He just said sir I have hundreds of patients and I give them hydroxychloroquine. I give them the Z-pac which is the azithromycin. And I give them zinc. And out of the hundreds of patients, many hundreds, of patients, I haven’t lost one. He said please keep pressing that sir.”

The doctor is seemingly Dr. Vladimir Zelenko from Monroe, NY who has been leading the charge on prescribing hydroxychloroquine for outpatient care.

But just as president Trump was inpsired to take the prophylactic by Dr. Zelenko, the Westchester area doctor says that he was inspired to push the drug by God.

In a recent interview on a podcast, Dr. Zelenko revealed that he had a near death experience and that God put the idea in his head saying: