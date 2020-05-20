Jerusalem Rabbi Pens Letter to Trump Revealing Real Covid-19 Cure from Temple Service

“Then Moshe said to Aharon, “Take the fire pan, and put on it fire from the mizbayach. Add incense and take it quickly to the community and make expiation for them. For wrath has gone forth from Hashem: the plague has begun!” Numbers 17:11 (The Israel Bible™)

Rabbi Yosef Berger, the rabbi of King David’s Tomb on Mount Zion, issued an open letter to President Donald Trump via Breaking Israel News:

Greetings To the Honorable President of the United States:

First, I want to express my great appreciation to you, for your courage and great will

that you express in all areas to bring about a solution and cure for the disease. You clearly are thinking in novel and creative directions, all for the benefit of the public. You are undoubtedly guided by truth and have a great soul.

Frankincense resin, known as לבונה (levona) was one of the eleven components of the incense used in the service in the Jewish temples in Jerusalem. Many people in Israel, some seriously ill with the coronavirus, have found the resin to completely cure COVID-19, the disease that is currently causing the entire world to suffer. It is for this reason that I feel compelled to tell you about the frankincense that has been known since ancient times to have a special power to heal. It is known to bear antiviral properties and in several cases, I have personally witnessed in Jerusalem, it cures the patient within a few days.

I will briefly tell you how I came to this conclusion:

On March 18, about a week after the outbreak of the Corona epidemic in Israel, Dr. Rebecca Shargal, a naturopath, contacted me, informing me that she has many years of experience using

Boswellia Carterii – a resin from the frankincense plant, that, according to many studies conducted around the world, is highly effective against viruses and cures many inflammatory diseases. Dr. Shargal recommends using the same material to cure coronavirus patients. She prescribed it to some patients who saw immediate positive results and, according to Dr. Shargal, were completely cured of the virus.

Dr. Shargal requested that I use my influence among many of the Israeli public, in particular the ultra-Orthodox community of which I am a member, to persuade patients and their families to use frankincense as a prophylactic preventative measure. l believe the use of frankincense in the properly prescribed manner can save the lives of patients and prevent people from getting infected by the disease.

I accepted Dr. Shargal’s recommendations in the most serious manner and under her direction and began giving the frankincense to some acquaintances. In the area in which I reside, there are several people who have been diagnosed with the disease and they experienced positive results in just 48 hours!

After the results became known in my community, an ultra-Orthodox media person contacted me about his wife who was in grave condition. She was, of course, in quarantine and had not left her bed for several days. Again, in 48 hours, she was feeling well enough to leave her bed.

The possibility that frankincense can aid sufferers has been published in Kol B’Rama, an ultra-Orthodox radio station, and in Breaking Israel news. Many people have contacted me as a result since so many are seeking a way of coping with the spread of the pandemic.

There are several reasons that I am contacting specifically you. As President of the United States, you can make this know to the public. In the most selfless manner possible, you have sought to aid the nation you represent despite many who oppose you, putting petty political interests before the well-being of the people. Toward this end, you have investigated every possible pathway to aid your people and, as a result, are a beacon of hope to the world.

I would remind you at this time that the source of your success against all odds has been your connection with Jerusalem and Israel. Just like the Persian King Cyrus, the source of your success is the Temple and the source of the healing power of frankincense is also the Temple. King David purchased the Temple Mount and brought the first sacrifice, successfully diverting a disastrous epidemic. So too, you must continue in your path towards helping Israel to establish the Third Temple. At this time, you should look to the Temple for inspiration and aid, seeing the Temple frankincense as a cure for this illness plaguing the world.

Though the spiritual source of frankincense is focused in Jerusalem, the resin comes in the form of granules, is a completely natural material, and grows in several places around the world.

I would like to bless you and all of your people with health. I would also like to bless you and the United States with great success, to be blessed in return for your blessing Israel.

Rabbi Yosef Berger

Rabbi of King David’s Tomb – Jerusalem

And rabbi of the Mishkolts community in Emanuel

pninim16@gmail.com