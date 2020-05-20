The Historic Window of Opportunity for Israeli Sovereignty in Judea and Samaria

There is a lot of talk about Israel’s plans to annex the West Bank. Some might be confused about these plans as the wording often used in the media gives the impression that the Jewish State plans on taking over and imposing its law on land that doesn’t belong to the Nation of Israel. Nothing could be further from the truth. The property rights of the Jews to this land date back nearly 4000 years when our father Avrham or Abraham came here under the direction of God who promised this land to his seed for eternity. Read Genesis chapter 12. Read the whole chapter, for now David Haivri will share 4 verses to focus on the divine decree of this land for this people.