Iran: Ayatollah Khamenei Releases Message Hinting at Holocaust Against Israel

When you take the field against your enemies, and see horses and chariots—forces larger than yours—have no fear of them, for Hashem your God, who brought you from the land of Egypt, is with you. Deuteronomy 20:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei published a poster on Tuesday that evoked Nazi Germany’s “final solution.” The ‘final solution’ was Hitlers notorious plot that resulted in the killing of over 6 million Jews in Europe.

The poster’s language reads: “Palestine will be free. The final solution. Resistance is referendum.”

There is so much going on in this new Quds Day Poster from #Iran‘s supreme leader’s office, I don’t even know where to begin. One observation is #Soleimani‘s photo is larger than every other photo–including #Khomeini. pic.twitter.com/Tg8aE2q7Lt — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) May 19, 2020

Khamenei published the ‘Quds Day’ flier in English, Farsi and Arabic on his official homepage.

The image features a conquered Jerusalem with images of the late IRGC Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani was assassinated in a US drone strike back in January. He was responsible for the deaths of over 600 US military personnel and Israelis.

The flier was published from Khamenei’s office to mark Quds Day, the annual Iranian government rally calling for Israel’s destruction.

The Chief of Staff of the Iranian armed forces Gen. Mohammad Bagheri said that Tel Aviv residents and Israeli soldiers are starting to grasp the reality that Israel is “coming to an end.”

The strategic depth of the Palestinian resistance forces “has weakened the occupiers’ resolve … and these days, whispers of the end of usurper Israel is even heard in the streets and garrisons of Tel Aviv,” said Bagheri said in a message on Wednesday according to Iran’s Fars News Agency.

The top Iranian general also said “the Zionist regime and its supporters, the U.S., are no more able to speak of war against the Islamic Revolution, and their threats and anti-Iran sanctions have also proven fruitless.”

He went on to address the Palestinians, saying that the Iranian nation and armed forces will remain on the frontlines of the united front against the “Zionist regime” and the Zionist-U.S. plot in the form of the U.S. administration’s “Peace to Prosperity” peace plan.Separately on Wednesday, the ISNA news agency quoted an unnamed military officials saying that the Iranian navy will continue its regular operations in the Gulf, coming a day after the Trump administration warned boats to stay away from U.S. warships.

“The naval units of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman will continue their regular missions in accordance with professional principles as in the past,” said the officials, according to a Reuters report.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted last month that he had instructed the U.S. Navy “to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea.”

The development came a week after the U.S. military said that 11 vessels of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps conducted “dangerous and harassing approaches” towards a fleet of U.S. ships in the northern Persian Gulf near Bahrain.

JNS contributed to this report