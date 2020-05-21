Iran Hacks Thousands of Israeli Sites with Cryptic Message of Israel’s Demise

Of David. Blessed is Hashem, my rock, who trains my hands for battle, my fingers for warfare; Psalms 144:1 (The Israel Bible™)

The cyber war between Iran and Israel just went to the next level. Tens of thousands of Israeli websites were reportedly hacked by Iranian hackers on Thursday. Most of those sites are unsecured reports Calcalist. The cyber attack disabled the sites and replaced them with a message threatening Israel’s imminent destruction.

“The countdown of Israel destruction has begun since a long time ago,” it says with the same message in Hebrew as it does in English. The image was posted by a group calling themselves the “Hackers of Saviour.”

The text is accompanied by images of what seems to be Tel Aviv after its annihilation, links to YouTube videos, and Facebook links.

The group describes themselves as hackers set on avenging Israel’s treatment of its Arab population.

Israel’s National Cyber Bureau, a government agency who is responsible for protecting Israel from cyber attacks, confirmed that “a host of Israeli websites were hacked in the morning hours in a suspected Iranian cyber-attack.”

“The matter is being handled by the Bureau. We recommend users refrain from pressing any links on compromised sites,” the Bureau said in a statement.

The sites that were hacked all appear to be websites that operate on Upress servers. Ynet News received the following statement from the server providers: “Early this morning we detected a widespread cyber attack against many websites stored on our servers. It is a case of a malicious and far-ranging attack carried out by anti-Israel (Iranian) sources. We detected a weakness in a WordPress add on that enabled the hack and are working closely with the National Cyber Bureau to research the breach and fix the affected sites.”

Some of the compromised sites include those belonging to local municipalities, NGOs, restaurant chains, as well as a left-wing Member of parliament.

Thursday’s attack follows a series of back-and-forth cyber attacks between the two countries. It started when Iranian hackers tried to hack Israel’s official water network in April. Then, Israel was accused of a revenge attack on the Islamic Republic’s Shahid Rajaee port that caused massive backups on waterways and roads leading to the facility.