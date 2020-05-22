US Ambassador Recites Psalm 122 on Jerusalem Day

” Pray for the well-being of Yerushalayim; “May those who love you be at peace.” (Psalm 122:6)

The US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, posted a heartfelt video on Jerusalem Day on Thursday

Wishing everyone a very happy Yom Yerushalayim – Jerusalem Day. Looking forward to celebrating this great day next year with large crowds and festivities. Praying for good health and an end to COVID-19 throughout the world. pic.twitter.com/ALmkZeAk1c — David M. Friedman (@USAmbIsrael) May 21, 2020

“Yom Yerushalayim sameach (Happy Jerusalem Day),” Friedman said. “This is the fourth time that I’ve had the privilege of celebrating Yom Yerushalayim as the United States Ambassador to Israel. My first opportunity occurred shortly after Tammy and I arrived in May of 2017. It was the 50th anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem. Attending a beautiful ceremony at the Jaffa Gate with Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Rivlin, it was the very first time in 50 years that an American Ambassador had attended such an event. We’ve come a long way together in just these three years,” he added.

“As a child. I remember my parents returning from a trip to Israel in the early 1960s and lamenting how they were prohibited from visiting the Kotel, the Western Wall. I remember their tears of joy in June of 1967 when they saw and heard that Jerusalem had been reunified. And I remember their pride at seeing their son have his Bar Mitzvah at the Kotel just a few years later.

“Today, we are all Jerusalemites, thanking G-d that we have lived to see the restoration of this ancient city established by King David some 3,000 years ago as the capital of Israel,” Ambassador Friedman declared.

Friedman, an observant Jew and the son of a prominent rabbi, quoted his namesake, King David.

“As King David wrote in Psalm 122: ‘Pray for the peace of Jerusalem.’ Chag sameach, (happy holiday) and may G-d bless Israel and the United States of America,” the ambassador concluded.

It is interesting to note that Friedman’s middle name is ‘Melech’, the Hebrew word for ‘king.’

During a special Knesset session on Wednesday marking Jerusalem Day and Memorial Day for Ethiopian Jews who Perished on their Way to Israel, Speaker of the Knesset MK Yariv Levin (Likud) praised Freidman and his boss, President Trump.

“American recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel does justice to Jerusalem, the State of Israel and the historic truth,” Speaker Levin said in his speech. “From here I wish to once again thank President Trump and Ambassador Friedman for standing strong in support of the State of Israel, in support of the truth.”