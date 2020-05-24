Israel is Currently Experiencing their Biggest Unemployment Crisis in its History: One Organization Tries to Prevent Starvation

You shall declare before Hashem your G-d: “I have cleared out the consecrated portion from the house; and I have given it to the Levite, the stranger, the fatherless, and the widow, just as You commanded me; I have neither transgressed nor neglected any of Your commandments Deuteronomy 26:13 (The Israel Bible™)

Israel is facing the biggest unemployment crisis in its history due to the coronavirus pandemic, reports Ynet.

Although the government has been relaxing the coronavirus restrictions, while allowing most businesses to reopen, 25% of Israel’s populace is now unemployed.

According to recent statistics, there are currently over a million Israelis without jobs. Before the coronavirus outbreak erupted, there were only 160,000 Israelis unemployed.

Israel’s current unemployment rate is extremely high, even by international standards. The unemployment in America currently stands at 14.7%; in Canada it is 13%; in Norway and France, unemployment is only 10% while the UK stands at just 7.5%.

Meanwhile, experts warn that the recovery will take a while. According to Dr. Yaakov Shinen, an economic expert, it will be hard to scale back the number of unemployed people in Israel in the short term. According to his estimate, by the end of 2020 and start of 2021, Israel’s unemployment rate will still stand somewhere above 10% – also a historic high.

To make matters worse, Israel’s elderly are still afraid to leave their homes. This means that they don’t go out to buy food.

Thank G-d, there is one organization that makes it their business to provide free food delivery to ensure that no Israeli starves.

That organization is Colel Chabad.

The Colel Chabad organization is valiantly stepping up. The charitable organization, among other things, specializes in delivering food to people’s homes that are unable to leave. Whether they are handicapped, suffering from PTSD or afraid to exit their homes because they are vulnerable to Covid-19, Colel Chabad delivers raw or ready-made food to those who have no other way of getting it.

But, even though Israel’s Health Ministry has eased the lockdown restrictions, much of the elderly populace is still afraid to exit their homes as they are still vulnerable to the disease. None-the-less, Colel Chabad still ensures that the food arrives at their doorstep.

The result – Colel Chabad’s ‘Door-to-Door’ delivery has increased by several thousand customers. That means that they have to rent more trucks just to deliver the food. It also means that they have to hire more help to drive the trucks and bring it to those who need it.

And now, as many in Israel are either bound by self-quarantine or simply afraid to leave their homes for fear of catching the coronavirus, Colel Chabad is there to tend to their needs.

But, this heroic undertaking isn’t free. The additional costs involved with the trucks they need to rent as well as the increased staff comes with a hefty price.

And that’s precisely why Colel Chabad is asking you to be their partner and help those in need during this trying time. Remember, being generous doesn’t mean donating a lot of money. Generosity is all about donating what you can whether it be $1 or $100,000.

Interestingly, the hebrew word for charity is צדקה (tzedakah). Its root word is tzedek which means ‘justice’. In other words, by giving whatever you can to this incredible cause, you are essentially meting out heavenly justice. Furthermore, the Bible teaches us that giving charity isn’t just a recommendation, it’s an actual commandment as stated in Deuteronomy:

You shall declare before Hashem your G-d: “I have cleared out the consecrated portion from the house; and I have given it to the Levite, the stranger, the fatherless, and the widow, just as You commanded me; I have neither transgressed nor neglected any of Your commandments (Deuteronomy 26:13)

There aren’t many organizations out there that are more worthy of your generosity than Colel Chabad. They are committed to the cause, making sure that the needy are taken care of even at trying times such as these. Donate whatever you can to Colel Chabad today by clicking here.