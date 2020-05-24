Is Soros Behind the War on Hydroxychloroquine?

All kinds of trees for food will grow up on both banks of the stream. Their leaves will not wither nor their fruit fail; they will yield new fruit every month, because the water for them flows from the Temple. Their fruit will serve for food and their leaves for healing.” Ezekiel 47:12 (The Israel Bible™)

Even though many lives are at stake, the response to the coronavirus pandemic has been heavily politicized. A bit of research into the separate elements shows some disturbing connections, indicating the media war against hydroxychloroquine may be backed by some nefarious forces.

THE REMDESIVIR VERSUS HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE TIMELINE

On March 19, President Trump announced that the FDA would fast-track approval of unproven coronavirus treatments, including hydroxychloroquine. Two months later, after much heated debate and a media war over the drug, Trump announced he was taking hydroxychloroquine as prophylaxis.

One week after Trump’s hydroxychloroquine claim, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for emergency use of remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Remdesivir is currently being tested as the only specific treatment for COVID-19, and has been authorized for emergency use in the U.S. and approved for use in Japan for people with severe symptoms.

Remdesivir was originally created and developed by Gilead Sciences in 2009. Originally intended as a treatment for hepatitis C for which it was unsuccessful, remdesivir was later studied as a potential treatment for Ebola virus disease. In January 2020, Gilead began laboratory testing of remdesivir for treating COVID-19.

On 21 January, the Wuhan Institute of Virology applied for a Chinese “use patent”, for treating COVID‑19. At the time, no research had been published showing that remdesivir was effective. Even so, the drug was already being deployed for clinical trials in Wuhan and elsewhere in China.

On January 21, the same day the Wuhan Institute of Virology, part of the China Academy of Sciences, applied for the “use patent” remdesivir, the Chinese president allegedly made a phone call to the director of the WHO, pressuring him to delay declaring the coronavirus to be a pandemic.

REMDESIVIR: CHINESE OR AMERICAN?

The FDA authorization states that the distribution of remdesivir will be controlled by the United States (U.S.) Government. Indeed, Gilead lists its headquarters as being located in Foster City, California, but it also has a branch in Shanghai and announced that it is partnering with the Chinese Health Authorities on the clinical trials of remdesivir.

WUXI Pharmatech was formed out of the combination of Chinese WuXi PharmaTech and American AppTec Laboratory Services, which had centers in Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

THE SOROS MONEY CONNECTION

Documents from the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2011 show Soros Fund Management LLC invested heavily into WUXI Pharmatech Caymen, Inc., a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company. In 2012, WuXi AppTec opened a Research and Development center in Wuhan. In 2015, Wuxi teamed with Gilead Scinces in establishing a dedicated analytical and stability testing facility in Shanghai.

WuXi AppTec operates 15 sites across the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East. One year before Soros invested in the company, they announced plans to build a $100 million research and development center in Wuhan. The center was opened one year after Soros’ investment, the Wuhan lab was opened.

In 2012, Soros Management also invested in Gilead Sciences, though the extent of that investment is not known.

SOROS SUPER PAC ATTACKING PRO-HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE TRUMP

Last month, the Washington Free Beacon reported that Priorities USA Action, the Democratic Party’s largest super PAC, will spend tens of millions on advertisements criticizing Trump for his response to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the report, Priorities USA Action received $3 million in contributions from Soros’s political organization on Feb. 21. Soros’s donation accounts for 77 percent of the $3.9 million Priorities USA Action reported receiving last month.

Other Democratic political funds linked to Speaker othe House Nancy Pelosi, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden are following suit, investing heavily in politicizing the pandemic.

WHY REMDESIVIR AND NOT HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE?

Neither drug has been thoroughly tested though there is a significant difference between them. Remdesivir is administered intravenously for 5-10 days.Gilead owns the patent and though they have not announced their projected price for the drug, it is estimated they will charge between $390-$4,000 for a full course of the drug.

Hydroxychloroquine has was approved for medical use in the United States in 1955 and has no exclusive patents. As such, it costs about 60 cents per pill.