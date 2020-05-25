Chinese Soldiers Cross Into India as Standoff Ensues

O mortal, turn your face toward Gog of the land of Magog, the chief prince of Meshech and Tubal. Prophesy against him Ezekiel 38:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Hundreds of Chinese troops entered Indian territory on Saturday reports the Times of India. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers breached India’s border in several locations in the Ladakh region of the northern Himalayas.

“Chinese had managed to come well inside the Indian territory and are also conducting aggressive patrols with motor boats in the Pangong lake,” Indian broadcaster NDTV reported. “The Chinese troops crossed 3 km into what India perceives to be its territory South East of the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh,” according to Indian news website The Print.