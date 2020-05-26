Archaeologist Discovers Hidden Chambers Under Bedrock of Temple Mount

To honor Jerusalem Day, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) and the Western Wall Heritage Foundation unveiled their most recent and most astounding discovery: a unique subterranean system hewn in the bedrock underneath the Temple Mount. Archaeologists working in the Western Wall Tunnels discovered 1,400-year-old remains of a subterranean public building.

Breaking Israel News reporter Josh Wander brings us an exclusive look at the newly uncovered hidden chambers.

Man Discovers Secret Chambers under Temple Mount from Israel Videos on Vimeo.