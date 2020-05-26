Erdogan: Temple Mount is a “Red Line for all Muslims”

when all the nations of the earth gather against her. In that day, I will make Yerushalayim a stone for all the peoples to lift; all who lift it shall injure themselves. Zechariah 12:3 (The Israel Bible™)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a video message posted on social media on Monday that “we will not allow Palestinian lands to be offered to anyone.”

In the video, which was addressed to American Muslims in honor of the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of Ramadan, Erdoğan said that the Temple Mount in Jerusalem was a “red line” for all Muslims.

“I would like to reiterate that al Quds as-Sharif [the Temple Mount], the holy place of the three religions … is a red line for all Muslims in the world,” he said.

The appeal appears to be an effort by Erdoğan to mobilize the American Muslim against the U.S. government’s decision to allow Israel to apply its law to parts of Judea and Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.

Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories

Your email

President @RTErdogan’s message for U.S. Muslims on Eid al-Fitr: “I congratulate my American Muslim brothers and sisters’ Eid al-Fitr on behalf of the citizens of the Republic of Turkey.” pic.twitter.com/WvwGq53P79 — Turkish Presidency (@trpresidency) May 24, 2020

Israel is widely expected to start implementing sovereignty in parts of Judea and Samaria starting in July.