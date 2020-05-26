Jerusalem: Terrorist Shot After Trying to Stab Police Officer

When you take the field against your enemies, and see horses and chariots—forces larger than yours—have no fear of them, for Hashem your God, who brought you from the land of Egypt, is with you Deuteronomy 20:1 (The Israel Bible™)

An eastern Jerusalem resident was shot and seriously wounded on Monday during an attempt to stab a Border Police officer in Jerusalem’s Armon Hanatziv neighborhood, according to police.

The terrorist ran at the officer while shouting “Allah Akbar” and attempted to stab him with a box cutter, police said.

The assailant was shot by other officers on the scene, and is reportedly in serious condition and being treated at the city’s Ein Kerem Hospital.

One police officer was lightly wounded in the attack.

Earlier on Monday, two Palestinians attacked a group of soldiers near the town of Amichai in Samaria, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The soldiers opened fire, wounding the assailants, who were evacuated to Ramallah for treatment, said the IDF. No Israeli soldiers were wounded in the incident.