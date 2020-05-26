To transfer the kingship from the House of Shaul, and to establish the throne of David over Yisrael and Yehuda from Dan to Be’er Sheva.” II SAMUEL 3:10 (The Israel Bible™)

Because the city of Dan was in the north and Be’er Sheva was in the south, the expression “from Dan to Be’er Sheva” is used to symbolize the expansiveness of the Promised Land. It is this critical unity of the entire nation throughout the land that will allow for a strong and vibrant Kingdom of Israel. Indeed, the reigns of David and Shlomo over the united Kingdom of Israel are considered the best of times for the Jewish monarchy. With the division of the kingdom, however, things begin to deteriorate, with both military defeats and regression to idolatry, until ultimately both the kingdom of Yisrael and the kingdom of Yehuda are destroyed and their inhabitants exiled. This highlights how essential unity is for the people and the Land of Israel.