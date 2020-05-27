“White Harlots Eager for Sex”: Islam’s Medieval Fantasies Plague Europe

Speaking under the pseudonym of “Ella,” a British woman recently revealed that her Muslim rapists called her “a white c*nt, a white wh*re, and a white b*tch,” during the more than 100 times she was raped in her youth by the mostly Pakistani grooming gang.

“We need to understand racially and religiously aggravated crime if we are going to prevent it and protect people from it and if we are going to prosecute correctly for it,” she said in her recent interview. “Prevention, protection and prosecution — all of them are being hindered because we are neglecting to properly address the religious and racist aspects of grooming gang crimes…. It’s telling them that it’s OK to hate white people.”

That there are “racial” and “religious” aspects to the epidemic of Muslims raping Western European women cannot be overstated. Put differently, the males of a particular religion tend to fantasize that the females of a particular race are nymphomaniacal masochists who are hot for being degraded and abused. Consider a few earlier examples:

Another British girl was “passed around like a piece of meat” among Muslim men who abused and raped her between the ages of 12 and 14. Speaking now as an adult, a court heard how she “was raped on a dirty mattress above a takeaway and forced to perform [oral] sex acts in a churchyard,” and how one of her abusers “urinated on her in an act of humiliation” afterwards.

Another British woman was trafficked to Morocco where she was prostituted and repeatedly raped by dozens of Muslim men. They “made me believe I was nothing more than a slut, a white whore,” she recollects. “They treated me like a leper, apart from when they wanted sex. I was less than human to them, I was rubbish.”

A Muslim man explained to another British woman why he was raping her: “you white women are good at it.”

A Muslim man called a 13-year-old virgin “a little white slag”—British slang for “loose, promiscuous woman”—before raping her.

In Germany, a group of Muslim “refugees” stalked a 25-year-old woman, hurled “filthy” insults at and taunted her for sex. They too explained their logic—“German girls are just there for sex”—before reaching into her blouse and groping her.

Another Muslim man who almost killed his 25-year-old German victim while raping her—and shouting “Allah!”—afterwards inquired if she liked it.

In Australia, a Muslim cabbie groped and insulted his female passengers, including by saying “All Australian women are sluts and deserve to be raped.”

In Austria, an “Arabic-looking man” approached a 27-year-old woman at a bus stop, pulled down his pants, and “all he could say was sex, sex, sex,” prompting the woman to scream and flee.

Even Dr. Taj Hargey, a British imam, confirms that the majority of the UK’s “imams promote grooming rings.” He said Muslim men are taught that women are “second-class citizens, little more than chattels or possessions over whom they have absolute authority” and that the imams preach a doctrine “that denigrates all women, but treats whites with particular contempt.”

For those acquainted with history, such Muslim behavior towards European women should be unsurprising—stretching, as it does, all the way back to the founder of Islam: In order to prompt his men to invade Byzantine territory—where the Arabs’ nearest European neighbors lived—the prophet Muhammad enticed them with the potential of sexually enslaving the “yellow” women (an apparent reference to their fair hair). It is “impossible to disconnect Islam from the Viking slave-trade,” M.A. Khan, a former Muslim, writes of the following centuries, “because the supply was absolutely meant for meeting [the] Islamic world’s unceasing demand for the prized white slaves” and for “white sex-slaves.”

Moreover, just as Muslim rapists see Western women as “pieces of meat,” “nothing more than sluts,” and “white whores,” so did Islam’s earliest luminaries always describe European women, beginning with those nearest to them, of Byzantium. Thus, for Abu Uthman al-Jahiz (b. 776), a prolific court scholar, the females of Constantinople were the “most shameless women in the whole world … [T]hey find sex more enjoyable” and “are prone to adultery.” Abd al-Jabbar (b. 935), another prominent scholar, claimed that “adultery is commonplace in the cities and markets of Byzantium”—so much so that even “the nuns from the convents went out to the fortresses to offer themselves to monks.”

Several centuries later, in a written excerpt that goes to great (if not pornographic) lengths, Muhammad bin Hamed al-Isfahani (b. 1125), a celebrated Persian court scholar and poet, explained how he once saw a ship containing “three hundred lovely Frankish women, full of youth and beauty” arrive by sea. The flattery ends there and the fantasying begins:

They glowed with ardour for carnal intercourse. They were all licentious harlots, proud and scornful, who took and gave, foul-fleshed and sinful . . . making love and selling themselves for gold . . . with nasal voices and fleshy thighs, blue-eyed and grey-eyed. . . . They dedicated as a holy offering what they kept between their thighs. . . . They maintained that they could make themselves acceptable to God by no better sacrifice than this. . . . They made themselves targets for men’s darts.

After Saladin conquered Jerusalem from the Franks in 1187, this same Muhammad bin Hamed, who was present and aged 62, launched into yet another sadomasochistic “poem” extolling the sexual debasement of European women and children—approximately eight-thousand of whom were enslaved:

How many well-guarded women were profaned, how many queens were ruled, and nubile girls married, and noble women given away, and miserly women forced to yield themselves, and women who had been kept hidden [nuns] stripped of their modesty . . . and free women occupied [meaning “penetrated”], and precious ones used for hard work, and pretty things put to the test, and virgins dishonoured and proud women deflowered . . . and happy ones made to weep! How many noblemen [Muslim lords] took them as concubines, how many ardent men blazed for one of them, and celibates were satisfied by them, and thirsty men sated by them, and turbulent men able to give vent to their passion. How many lovely women were the exclusive property of one man, how many great ladies were sold at low prices . . . and lofty ones abased . . . and those accustomed to thrones dragged down!

In short, past and present, not only have Muslim men had a “penchant” for European women; they have always justified this lust by portraying their victims as wanton nymphomaniacs, eager to be sexually debased.

Accordingly, “Ella”—this British woman who like many others was repeatedly raped while being called “a white c*nt, a white wh*re, and a white b*tch” who “wants it”—is at the very least correct to point out that this ongoing epidemic will continue “because we are neglecting to properly address the religious and racist aspects of grooming gang crimes.”

Reprinted with author’s permission from Raymond Ibrahim