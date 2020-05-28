Is Soros Behind the Violent Riots in Minneapolis and L.A?

Moreover, a mixed multitude went up with them, and very much livestock, both flocks and herds. Exodus 12:38 (The Israel Bible™)

Hundreds of protesters marched through downtown L.A on Wednesday in a Black Lives Matter-led rally over the death of George Floyd by Minnesota police reports ABC.

The march evolved into a violent clash with police as the protesters turned rioters smashed windows of local police vehicles. The violence led to the closure of the 101 Freeway near downtown.

Black Lives Matter protestors attack a police cars on the 101 freeway in LA during a protest against the death of George Floyd pic.twitter.com/fYseS5TtfY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 28, 2020

It is estimated that 500 to 1,000 protesters participated in the event, starting near City Hall and then marching through downtown.

And although ‘Black Lives Matter’ was initially intended as a civil rights movement, Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke says that Billionaire currency manipulator George Soros has “hijacked” the organization to promote anti-capitalism.

Soros funded millions of dollars into the Black Lives Matter movement via his Open Society Foundation, the Washington Times reports.

Now, Black Lives Matter is also holding rallies in Minneapolis protesting the death of George Floyd.

Black Lives Matter seems to be holding a protest in Minneapolis in reaction to the Incident related with George Floyd Death. Protests are located on 38 Street East of Minneapolis, Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/0Q9NUAe6FG — Farhang F. Namdar (@FarhangNamdar) May 27, 2020

Soros’ Open Society also funds The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. They issued a statement with other groups accusing the Minneapolis Police Department of harboring “systemic racism.” This type of rhetoric is considered by many to be fanning the flames.