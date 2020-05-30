PSALMS 50:2

The Sages of the Talmud wonder (Yoma 54b), from where did God fashion the entire world? “Rabbi Eliezer says: The world was created from its center… Rabbi Yehoshua said: The world was created from its sides… Rabbi Yitzchak the Smith said: The Holy One, blessed be He, cast a stone into the ocean, from which the world then was founded… But the Sages said: The world was created from Zion, as it is said: … ‘Out of Tzion, the perfection of the beauty,’ that means from Tzion was the beauty of the world perfected.”