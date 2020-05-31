Antisemites use George Floyd Riots as Cover for Pogroms Against Jews

He said: I will hide My countenance from them, And see how they fare in the end. For they are a treacherous breed, Children with no loyalty in them. Deuteronomy 32:20 (The Israel Bible™)

Those who assumed that the violent riots sweeping across the United States were strictly against racist white cops may be in for a surprise. That’s because a series of antisemitic attacks, disturbingly reminiscent to those we saw at the end of 2019, took place seemingly under the guise of the George Floyd protests.

In the below video, amidst the country-wide riots, a Jewish butcher can be seen fighting for his life after being attacked in Brooklyn, NY.

Disturbing video Jewish bucher fights for his life after being attacked in Bensonhurst next to boro Park pic.twitter.com/uNH6lOZagF — Breaking Israel News (@BINAlerts) May 31, 2020

Also during the riots, a synagogue in Los Angeles was vandalized.

Synagogue Congregation Beth El on Beverly Blvd in Los Angeles vandalized… Tell me this ugly hatred is still about #blm or #georgefloyd?! pic.twitter.com/DnCiA2Zc5L — Lisa Daftari (@LisaDaftari) May 31, 2020

In another indecent in L.A, a rioter tried to rob a Jewish owned business but ended up messing with the wrong Hebrews.

Hooligan tried to rob Jewish owned business but instead got the living daylights beaten out of him pic.twitter.com/PWZAzfI6GE — Breaking Israel News (@BINAlerts) May 31, 2020

So are there antisemitic forces behind the riots? It has been revealed that many of the riots are led by Black Lives Matter, a Soros backed group. Additionally, Minnesota officials said on Saturday that several outsiders are behind the destruction and rioting in the Twin Cities.

In the footage below, one can see a white man paying African-American protesters to wreak havoc.

False flag 1o1 Antifa and others are paying protestors and telling them what to do… pic.twitter.com/1ldZzn1SLl — #TruthHunterGatherer 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@lagolaspen) May 31, 2020

BDS champion and Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar and her daughter Isra Hirsi have been accused of fueling the riots. Additionally, rioters donning ‘Palestinian’ headscarves were seen hurling Molotov cocktails during the unrest.