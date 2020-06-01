“Shaul and Yehonatan, Beloved and cherished, Never parted In life or in death! They were swifter than eagles, They were stronger than lions!” II SAMUEL 1:23 (The Israel Bible™)

Though King Shaul had tried to kill David, David deeply mourns his death and that of his close friend Yehonatan, Shaul’s son. In his powerful eulogy, David says that Shaul and Yehonatan are not separated in death. Radak explains that this means that although they knew they would die in battle, King Shaul and Yehonatan would not separate from the People of Israel. They do not flee, but rather lead the nation into battle, and they heroically fall together. They serve as powerful role models for the soldiers of the Israeli Defense Forces, who willingly risk their lives every day for the People and State of Israel.