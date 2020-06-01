Palestinian Blogger Calls for Anti-Semites to Be Nice to Jews Lest They Move to Israel

“For you are a people consecrated to Hashem your God: Hashem your God chose you from among all other peoples on earth to be His treasured people.” Deuteronomy 14:2 (The Israel Bible™)

An article published on Wednesday in the pro-Palestinian Arabic-language Samaa News made a strangely antithetical call for Jew-haters around the world to refrain from expressing their hatred of the Jewish people.

The author, Tawfik Abu Shomer, noted the disturbing rise in anti-Semitism associated with the pandemic including calls for people infected with coronavirus to intentionally mingle with Jews. He cited a survey showing that a significant number of people believe that Jews invented the coronavirus in order to make money from a cure.

Shomer also noted a general rise in anti-Semitism around the world including the recent arson targeting the Tomb of Biblical Mordechai and Esther in Iran.

As reported by Elders of Ziyon, Shomer finished his diatribe with a plea for the people of the world to refrain from anti-Semitism:

“Lastly, we, Palestinians must tell the peoples of the world: “Don’t attack the Jews, don’t destroy their property, respect them, don’t let them be brainwashed (to think Israel will protect them) so that they emigrate (to Israel), differentiate between them (the Jews in the Diaspora) and the occupying Zionists, make them feel respected and trusted so that they don’t leave their countries of origin to become soldiers of the occupation who oppress us and settlers occupying our lands, for that is violating (our) most basic human rights. Isn’t this principle a priority for Palestinian and Arabic activity in the fields of media and diplomacy?”

Lest the reader thinks Shomer had a hidden pro-Jewish mindset, in 2016, he was interviewed by the Turkish TRT Arabic TV channel which presented him as a “Gaza journalist.” In the interview, Shomer expressed his strange ideas on aliyah to Israel, claiming that Israel “has brought over Yazidis [from Iraq]. A large number of Yazidis are now being converted to Judaism and absorbed there. In addition to the ruling Jewish authorities, there are organizations abroad that buy slave girls on the ISIS market and take them to Israel.”

“For a long time, Israel has been striving to bring over the Jews, especially from Europe. They especially want the Jews of France, because they constitute the largest community, numbering half a million. My warning should be viewed in context. Israel attracts the [Jewish] immigrants, that’s true, but it also takes advantage of the circumstances in order to bring them. This is the main point. It uses natural circumstances, even earthquakes. During the 2010 Haiti earthquake, Israel brought over a large number of Haitians, and had them converted to Judaism. Many such children live [in Israel]. Israel has benefited not only from France, but also from Iraq. It has brought over Yazidis. A large number of Yazidis are now being converted to Judaism and absorbed there. In addition to the ruling Jewish authorities, there are organizations abroad that buy slavegirls on the ISIS market and take them to Israel.”