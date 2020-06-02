Trump: Violent Riots a “Crime Against God”

In his first address since the killing of Minneapolis native George Floyd by a police officer, President Donald Trump addressed the nation on Monday.

During his speech, the president vowed to end the riots immediately. He also recommended that governors deploy the National Guard to “dominate the streets”. And if those governors fail to protect their citizens, Trump said that he would do it for them by deploying the military. “Those who threaten innocent life and property will be arrested, detained and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law” he added.

But before visiting the St John’s Episcopal church, which suffered heavy damage after being set ablaze during the riots, the president commented on violent events that took place during the riots such as the arson of the church, the killing of a police officer and brutal attacks on small business owners saying: “The destruction of innocent life and the spilling of innocent blood is an offense against humanity and a crime against God.”

Calling the riots in Washington a “disgrace”, the president announced that he is “dispatching thousands and thousands of military personnel and law enforcement officers to stop the rioting, looting, vandalism, assaults and the wanton destruction of property.” He also announced a 7:00 curfew that will be “strictly enforced.”