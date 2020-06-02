IDF Soldier Arrested After Threatening to Assassinate Netanyahu

“A dullard vents all his rage, But a wise man calms it down.” Proverbs 29:11 (The Israel Bible™)

A 21-year old currently serving in the IDF was arrested on Tuesday after posting threats on social media to assassinate Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Ynet reported that the threat stated as follows:

“There’s a solution and it’s to take down Bibi. This happened in the past with a prime minister who they unjustly took down but now we have a prime minister who takes down his citizens. Apparently this will happen again and justly and also the police who are his slaves just need to be stoned to death. This is the solution.”

The arrest comes several days after the PM filed a complaint with the police concerning death threats made against him and his family.

“A few days ago, I filed a complaint with the police about a series of threats to murder me and my family,” Netanyahu tweeted Monday. “Today, unfortunately, I had to file another complaint against a vile man who detailed how he intended to murder me and my family.”

The threat included in the tweet called for Netanyahu, his wife and two sons to be beheaded, and then have their bodies hung from the balcony of the prime minister’s residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem.

At least three men have been questioned in the past month for threats against Netanyahu and his son Yair.