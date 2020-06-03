“The Kohanim, the Leviim and some of the people, and the singers, gatekeepers, and the temple servants took up residence in their towns and all Yisrael in their towns.” EZRA 2:70 (The Israel Bible™)

In this chapter we learn of the many Jewish families who return to their ancestral lands and villages, establishing new communities on the deserted and ruined old sites of the Land of Israel. As one travels across the landscape of the contemporary State of Israel, it is amazing to see this very process reoccurring. The communities of Beersheva, Kibbutz Dan, Givon and dozens of others were all constructed on the very same locations as their original, biblical namesakes. It is indeed wondrous to witness the fulfillment of the prophecy “… children shall return to their country” (Jeremiah 31:16), and to see “all Yisrael in their towns.”