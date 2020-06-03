Chile Hit with 6.8 Earthquake

For the mountains may move And the hills be shaken, But my loyalty shall never move from you, Nor My covenant of friendship be shaken Isaiah 54:10 (The Israel Bible™)

Northern Chile was hit by a magnitude 6.8 earthquake on Wednesday morning AT 10:35 AM, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported.

The quake reportedly struck at a depth of 145 km (90 miles).

The U.S. Geological Survey located the earthquake’s epicenter at approximately 62 km southwest of San Pedro de Atacama.

Countries affected by the earthquake include Bolivia, Chile, and Argentina.

No immediate reports of casualties or damage have been reported.