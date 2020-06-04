St. Louis: Soros Backed Prosecutor Releases All Looters, Rioters back into Streets

Pride goes before ruin, Arrogance, before failure. Proverbs 16:18 (The Israel Bible™)

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt revealed that every looter and rioter who was arrested in St. Louis was immediately released back into the streets. He also revealed that the person behind the decision was the Circuit Attorney for the City of St. Louis, Kim Gardner.

In a stunning development, our office has learned that every single one of the St. Louis looters and rioters arrested were released back onto the streets by local prosecutor Kim Gardner. pic.twitter.com/tMZVAyHssw — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) June 3, 2020

The reason Gardner refuses to punish the lawbreakers could have something to do with the man whose money got her elected.

Back in 2016, Gardner came under fire after it was discovered that her election campaign for the St. Louis circuit attorney’s office was financed by a federally registered campaign committee from Washington called the Safety & Justice Committee. The PAC was established that same year reporting $30,000 in initial funds from billionaire George Soros. No other contributors were listed as of June 2016.

Additionally William Tisaby, a private investigator hired by Gardner to investigate then Missouri Republican Governor Eric Greitens was indicted on six counts of perjury and one count of felony tampering with physical evidence. Tisaby was the CEO of Enterra, LLC and a former FBI agent.

The deadly riots in St. Louis resulted in the killing of 77-year old retired Police Chief David Dorn. A reward of $40,000 has been raised by his family for information leading to the arrest of Dorn’s killer.