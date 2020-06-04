Standoff between Lebanese soldiers, UN Troops and an IDF Tank on Border

Lebanese Armed Forces soldiers on Tuesday aimed rocket-propelled grenade launchers (RPGs) at Israeli tanks patrolling along the Israel-Lebanon border, according to Israeli media reports.

The incident took place near Kibbutz Misgav Am near during routine maneuvers coordinated with the UNIFIL peacekeeping force, Ynet reported.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said the presence of Lebanese soldiers is not uncommon during Israeli patrols.

The incident was filmed by a photographer affiliated with Hezbollah and Lebanese civilians in the area suspected to be undercover Hezbollah operatives.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz toured the area on Tuesday with IDF Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi and Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Amir Baram, the report noted.

Tensions are currently high on the Lebanese-Israeli border, and Israeli forces on May 17 shot and wounded a man who crossed into the Israeli Golan Heights from Lebanon.