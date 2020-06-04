Ex CIA Agent who Blamed Jews for Pushing America into War with Iran, Loses Congressional Bid

I will curse those who curse you Genesis 12:3 (The Israel Bible™)

Former CIA agent Valerie Plame, who once shared an anti-Semitic article, lost the Democratic primary in New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District on Tuesday to attorney Teresa Leger Fernandez.

In the article shared by Plame on Twitter, author Philip Giraldi wrote that “what makes the war engine run is provided by American Jews who have taken upon themselves the onerous task of starting a war with a country that does not conceivably threaten the United States.”

She soon thereafter apologized for tweeting the anti-Semitic article.

Plame, whose career ended after her identity was infamously leaked in 2003, deleted her Twitter account and created another one.

Plame acknowledged on CNN in 2019 that she was “foolish” and “embarrassed” for sharing the piece.

Fernandez will face Republican nominee Alexis Johnson in the general election in November to succeed Rep. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.,M.), who is running for the Senate to replace retiring Sen. Tom Udall (D-N.M.). The district leans Democratic.