Netanyahu: If America Allows Annexation, We’ll Have to Make Concessions

When you enter the land that Hashem your God is giving you as a heritage, and you possess it and settle in it, Deuteronomy 26:1 (The Israel Bible™)

In a meeting with the Judea Samaria Council (Yesha) regional heads, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that the White House has backtracked on its original plan to approve unilateral annexation. He added that it is also possible that in the end, they won’t give the green light for the annexation of parts of Judea and Samaria Kann reports.

According to those who attended the meetings, Netanyahu told the settler leaders that “If we get authorization to assert sovereignty, we’ll have to give something in return.” That thing is an agreement in principle to a Palestinian state the report states.

The report adds that in the meeting, settler leaders tried to separate the issue of annexation and enabling a Palestinian state however that attempt failed.

At that point Netanyahu insinuated what would happen should Biden win the November elections saying: “Under a different government, with a different plan, they would demand that we evacuate (Judea and Samaria).” To that the council heads responded: “we’d rather swim in a sewer than drown in fresh water.”