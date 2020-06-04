Jerusalem Hospital Sings Prayer of Healing from Book of Numbers

The Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem released a new music video singing a passage of healing from Numbers 12:

So Moshe cried out to Hashem, saying, “O Hashem, pray heal her!” (Numbers 12:13)

The video features the hospital’s diverse medical staff from around the world offering blessings of healing in their native language including Hebrew, English, Russian, French, Arabic Amharic and Spanish.

Hadassah Hospital has been on the front line in Israel’s successful handling of the Covid-19 outbreak. Israel is internationally lauded as a world leader in its relative defeat of the virus.