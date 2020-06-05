Pelosi/Democrats Claim Annexation Endangers US

By Staff Writer

“When Hashem is pleased with a man’s conduct, He may turn even his enemies into allies.” Proverbs 16:7 (The Israel Bible™)

California Rep. Nancy Pelosi speaks at the Jewish Democratic Council of America’s launch reception in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 8, 2017. (Credit: Screenshot.)

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) warned on Thursday that if Israel were to apply sovereignty to parts of Judea and Samaria, that it would undermine U.S. national security and upend bipartisan support for the Jewish state.

During a virtual event with the Jewish Democratic Council of America, Pelosi said that “unilateral annexation puts [the] future at risk and undermines U.S. national security interests … and decades of bipartisan policy.”

Pelosi cited a U.S. House of Representatives resolution that passed mostly along party lines in December – with most Democrats voting for it, and most Republicans voting against it – reaffirming support for the two-state solution to the seven-decade-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The resolution emphasized the U.S.-Israel relationship on issues from national security to shared values such as “democracy, human rights and the rule of law.”