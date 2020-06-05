Pelosi/Democrats Claim Annexation Endangers US

At the same time, it also stated, “Whereas the United States has long sought a just and stable future for Palestinians, and an end to the occupation, including opposing settlement activity and moves toward unilateral annexation in Palestinian territory.”

Pelosi’s statements echoed those of nearly 20 Democratic senators who signed a letter last month cautioning about Israel extending sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria. The letter came two days after PA President Mahmoud Abbas ended all agreements with Israel and the US. giving responsibility for the Biblical heartland to Israel. The senators said “a unilateral annexation puts both Israel’s security and democracy at risk.”

Prior to the letter, former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, told Jewish Democrats that if Israel applies sovereignty to parts of the Judea and Samaria, it would “choke off any hope for peace.”

In her recent statement, Pelosi also accused President Donald Trump of “acquiescence” amid the rise in anti-Semitism in the United States and abroad.

“He has created a climate in which this has become more accept[able],” she said, citing Trump’s responses in the aftermath of the 2017 Charlottesville protests, which turned violent over the attempt to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

In December, Trump signed an executive order combatting anti-Semitism in the United States.

It should be noted that the UN Partition Plan of 1947 established both a Jewish state and a Palestinian state in Judea and Samaria which the Palestinians rejected. When Jordan illegally occupied the region in the 1948 war, all Jews were ethnically cleansed from those regions including from Jerusalem. When Gaza was established as a separate Arab political entity in 2005, it was ethnically cleansed of Jews and the population of Christians is below 1% of the population. The Christian population in the areas under control by the Palestinian Authority has declined precipitously from 15 % in 1950 to less than 2% today.

Pelosi’s claims about Trump’s peace plan and security are contrary to the facts. The plan calls for the demilitarization of both the Palestinian Authority and Gaza. Gaza would open to international traffic under the security auspices of Israel.