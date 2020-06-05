Rabbi Yehudah Glick: “It was a Lynch”

“Though I walk through a valley of deepest darkness, I fear no harm, for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff—they comfort me.” (Psalm 23:4)

Rabbi Yehudah Glick, who was injured on Thursday by Arabs attacking him with stones in Jerusalem, released a video on Friday stating that the attack was a “lynch” that could have ended in his death but, many thanks to God, he was saved for the second time from an assassination attempt.

In the video, Rabbi Glick reassured his many friends, all of them lovers of Israel and Jerusalem, that he was on the road to recovery.

“I really wanted to express my thanks, first and foremost to express my thanks for the love, and messages of love, that I have been receiving from all over the world, literally from every single continent” Rabbi Glick said. “I want to thank G-d Almighty, Creator of the world, for saving my life once again from an assassination attempt,” Glick said. “What I went through yesterday in Jerusalem was a murderous lynch. As a matter of fact, it concluded with a miracle. Just miraculously, I am alive right now.”

Rabbi Glick is a long-time activist for Jewish rights on the Temple Mount and served as Member of Knesset for Likud. On 29 October 2014, an Arab on a motorcycle approached Rabbi Glick after he gave a speech at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center in Jerusalem, shooting him four times at point-blank range. Rabbi Glick survived the assassination attempt, the assassin, a member of Islamic Jihad, was later killed trying to escape from police. The director of the Jerusalem branch of Fatah, the ruling party in the Palestinian Authority, said, “We in Fatah are not ashamed to take responsibility for the heroic act he [the assassin] carried out today.”

“I would say that it was my luck that the tens of people who were around there didn’t have a pistol or a knife or an ax or a bat or a stick or anything, Otherwise I wouldn’t be here today.”

“I personally, I’ll feel better,” he said. “A little more pain relievers, a loving wife, a resting Shabbat, and I will be back, blessing God for the greatest of miracles and the love that he pours on me day and night.”

“But the real pain is to see what’s going on in our society, where you do whatever you can to try to respect people and to try to express the understanding that every person was created in the image of G-d. And at the end of the day you see that there are still societies in this world that for them violence is a legitimate instrument. You find people that for them, lynch is in their daily tools.”

“I can assure you, they will not stop me. They will not manage, just like they didn’t before, just like they haven’t until now, from now on, either. They will not prevent me from continuing doing what I do.”



Rabbi Glick was on his way home after paying a condolence call to the Halak family whose 32-year-old autistic son, Iyad, was shot and killed by an IDF Border Patrol soldier in the Old City on Saturday.

After leaving the Knesset, Rabbi Glick founded the Shalom Jerusalem Organization to “redeem the Temple Mount from the Muslim demands for exclusive rights there, ensuring that all religions enjoy total freedom of access to and worship on the Mount, in order to turn the Mount into the prophetic House of Prayer for All Nations and pave the road for the rebuilding of the Third Temple.”

Before the attack, Rabbi Glick had a virtual global online event for the peace and healing of the US in which he prayed on the Temple Mount along with Breaking Israel News publisher Rabbi Tuly Weisz.