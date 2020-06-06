“After him, Ivtzan of Beit Lechem led Yisrael.” JUDGES 12:8 (The Israel Bible™)

According to the Talmud (Bava Batra 91a), the judge called Ivtzan mentioned in this verse is none other than Boaz, one of the heroes of Megillat Rut. At the climax of that dramatic narrative, Boaz marries the poor Moabite convert Rut. Their descendants include King David, and will ultimately also include the righteous Mashiach. Ivtzan has sixty children. But it is a unique child, born as a result of his kindness to a poor convert, who is the ancestor of the redeemer of Israel. Hashem indeed finds many ways to take care of the People of Israel, and to reward acts of kindness.