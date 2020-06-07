Iran Caught Violating Nuclear Deal

Polish the arrows, Fill the quivers! Hashem has roused the spirit of the kings of Media, For His plan against Babylon is to destroy her. Jeremiah 51:11 (The Israel Bible™)

Iran is violating all restrictions under the 2015 nuclear deal, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency, the atomic watchdog of the United Nations.

As of May 20, Iran’s overall stockpile of low-enriched uranium totaled 1.73 tons, compared to 1.1 tons on Feb. 19, according to the IAEA.

Under the nuclear accord, which the United States withdrew from in May 2018, reimposing sanctions lifted under it, along with enacting new penalties as part of what the Trump administration has called a maximum pressure campaign, Iran could only maintain a stockpile of 447 pounds of low-enriched uranium.

Additionally, Iran has continued to enrich uranium to 4.5 percent, more than the 3.67 percent allowed under the 2015 agreement.

Moreover, the report issue on Friday highlighted “the possible use and storage of nuclear material at another location specified by the agency where outdoor, conventional explosive testing may have taken place in 2003, including in relation to testing of shielding in preparation for the use of neutron detectors.”

This confirmed what Israeli officials have said after the Jewish state covertly obtained a collection of documentation about past Iranian nuclear program that ended in 2003. The Israeli confiscation apparently assisted the IAEA in its assessment of Iran’s nuclear program.

“The [IAEA] director general calls on Iran immediately to cooperate fully with the agency, including by providing prompt access to the locations specified,” stated the report.