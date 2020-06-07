Is Deadly Hurricane Amanda a Precursor to Natural Disasters That Come With Dividing Israel?

“For thus said the lord of Hosts—He who sent me after glory—concerning the nations that have taken you as spoil: “Whoever touches you touches the pupil of his own eye.” Zechariah 2:12 (The Israel Bible™)

The 2020 hurricane season, predicted to be especially stormy, kicked off last week with Amanda, the first named hurricane of the season. As the storm moves north, leaving behind dozens of dead, many ask if this is the precursor to the natural disaster that inevitably accompanies any attempt to divide Israel.

Amanda left death and destruction in its wake as it swooped in from the Pacific, moving across Central America, killing at least 33 and forcing thousands to be evacuated. Generating mudslides, the storm affected more than half a million people. In the capital city of San Salvador, 50 houses were destroyed and 23 vehicles fell into a sinkhole.

The remains of Amanda moved out over the Gulf of Mexico, weakening a bit before gathering its strength over the water. It touched the coast of Mexico before making an unexpected dash north. Once again classified a tropical storm, Cristobal is expected to make landfall in Louisianna on Sunday evening. Though greatly reduced, winds are still over 50 mph and Cristobal is still holding at tropical storm strength. Cristobal is the third named storm of what is expected to be a particularly active hurricane season. Tropical storm warnings are posted for much of the Louisiana coastline, Mississippi, Alabama and portions of the Florida panhandle. A minimum of 3-6 inches of rain are forecast and localized higher amounts possible and a flash flood watch has been issued for the lower to mid-Mississippi Valley.

On Saturday, the hurricane generated a tornado in Florida and there were 6 tornado reports including one that hit near downtown Orlando.

Hurricanes very rarely cross over from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic basin; most of the hurricanes that have crossed over, records show, have taken a path from the Atlantic basin to the Pacific basin. Cristobal will be the sixth to do so in the last 180 years.

Meteorologists are already predicting that this Atlantic hurricane season could include a greater-than-average number of major hurricanes. An average season, lasting from the beginning of June until the end of November, brings on 2.8 hurricanes. Forecasters from Colorado State University’s Tropical Meteorology Project, led by research scientist Phil Klotzbach, predicted that this season would bring on eight hurricanes including four major hurricanes category 3 and higher with winds of at least 111 miles per hour. That means that if you live on the East Coast, you have a 69% chance of being hit by a hurricane this season.

Coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them, and they need to prepare the same for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted,” the report warned.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, officials in the United States have expressed concerns about the hurricane season potentially exacerbating the effects of the pandemic. Evacuations would be significantly hindered due to fears of contracting the virus and social distancing rules would break down when giving aid to hurricane-affected areas.

In addition to the coronavirus and riots, many wonder if this hurricane is the precursor to another massive natural catastrophe of the kind that always accompanies any attempt to divide the land of Israel. This will become a possibility as Israel prepares to implement President Trump’s peace plan. Though not all of the details or implications are clear at this time, it does seem that some parts of Biblical Judea and Samaria will become part of a Palestinian political entity.

Divine retribution for dividing the land is promised by the Prophets.

And I Myself—declares Hashem—will be a wall of fire all around it, and I will be a glory inside it…For thus said the lord of Hosts—He who sent me after glory—concerning the nations that have taken you as spoil: “Whoever touches you touches the pupil of his own eye…For I will lift My hand against them, and they shall be spoil for those they enslaved.”—Then you shall know that I was sent by the lord of Hosts…In that day many nations will attach themselves to Hashem and become His people, and He will dwell in your midst. Then you will know that I was sent to you by the lord of Hosts. Hashem will take Yehuda to Himself as His portion in the Holy Land, and He will choose Yerushalayim once more. Zechariah 2:9-16

