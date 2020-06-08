Is Annexation Good or Bad? It all Depends on Execution says Pro-Temple Politician

you shall dispossess all the inhabitants of the land; you shall destroy all their figured objects; you shall destroy all their molten images, and you shall demolish all their cult places. Numbers 33:52 (The Israel Bible™)

Regarding Trump’s deal of the Century, conflicting reports have emerged regarding how the plan will be implemented. Will the Jewish/Israeli-populated regions of Judea and Samaria be annexed first leaving the ‘Palestinians’ to overcome a gamut of hurdles diametrically opposed to their core principles needed to achieve statehood? Or will the annexation of Jewish regions be implemented simultaneously with a Palestinian state in the Biblical heartland of Israel?

According to former Knesset member and Zehut party head Moshe Feiglin, the benefits (or lack there of) of Trump’s Deal of the Century all depend on its implementation. Feiglin, who gained notoriety during his highly popular but eventually failed 2019 political campaign, is the only Israeli politician to openly come out in favor of building the Third Temple. In a recent Facebook post, the former deputy Speaker of the Knesset explains that: “If applying sovereignty is one-sided, it’s a great move. If it is bilateral, it is extremely detrimental.”

“If, in actual fact, only we accept [the deal], I am totally in favor. If, in actual fact — on the ground — they also accept — this plan should be opposed in every way possible.”

Referring to the 1993 Oslo Accords, which was an agreement between Israel and the PLO that involved territorial concessions and PLO self-governance in Judea and Samaria, Feiglin insists that even though the Israeli right claims to oppose the accords, in reality, they go along with it saying: “The current situation is that in Israel, the right and left alike, have accepted the Oslo accords that introduced the recognition of the ‘Palestinian people’, declaring that our country also belongs to an invented people.”

In this context (former prime minister Yitchak) Rabin, (Shimon) Peres and (Benjamin) Netanyahu have a share in precisely the same disastrous failure” he said. “The left was the hammer, and the right that continued to implement the Oslo Accords up until this day, is the anvil.”

Feiglin also expresses his pessimistic outlook on the Trump deal saying: “Personally, it’s hard for me to believe that anything will come out of this deal which is starting to turn into a joke. There was a momentum that opened up the historic process. I’m concerned that it was lost when Netanyahu decided to stall.”

Feiglin then weighed in on his party’s plan which involves Israel asserting sovereignty over all of the land Israel liberated in the Six-Day war including Judea-Samaria and Gaza. According to his plan, the Non-Jewish residents would be offered the option of emigrating to other countries or staying in Israel without the right to vote. “If the ultimate dream of the Israeli side would be the diplomatic plan of the Zehut Party, one could hope that the positive option is the one that will drive the process at the end of the day.”

But Feiglin laments that the Israeli right lacks an end goal saying “the Israeli right does not have this dream (it has no dream) which means it has no clear strategic goal.” Referring to the long touted prospect of a two state “solution”, Feiglin explains that “the left, the Arabs and most of the world” have a dream unlike the right.

“If we don’t have a dream and they do, then if you give them an inch, the momentum that would be generated from the plan will eventually work in their favor” he explains.

“We are afraid to dream” he said.

Although he seems to credit Christian Evangelicals who have been driving Trump to take a pro-Israel stance, Feiglin explains that it won’t be enough saying: “There’s a limit to how much one can rely on the dreams of the Evangelicals.”