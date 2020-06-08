Security Forces Nab Suspect in Killing of IDF Soldier near Jenin in May

When you take the field against your enemies, and Hashem your God delivers them into your power and you take some of them captive, Deuteronomy 21:10 (The Israel Bible™)

Israel’s Shin Bet security agency cleared for publication on Sunday the arrest several weeks ago of a suspect in connection with the killing of an IDF soldier last month.

The suspect, identified as Nazmi Abu Bakr, 49, a resident of the West Bank village of Yabed, west of Jenin, confessed to the killing, and an indictment would be filed against him in a military court, according to the Shin Bet.

The arrest was carried out in conjunction with the military and Israel Police, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

Staff Sgt. Amit Ben-Yigal, 21, was killed on May 12 when a rock was thrown at his head during an operation in Yabed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised security forces for apprehending Abu Bakr, and said he had ordered the military to raze his home.

“Anyone who tries to hurt us should know that we will get our hands on you sooner or later,” Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.