Trump’s Plan Inspires Israelis to Expand Israel to Inside PA Controlled Regions of Judea-Samaria

Car windshields throughout Judea and Samaria were plastered with flyers calling for a strategy against Trump’s Deal of the Century.

The organization behind the movement, ‘It’s All Ours’ is distributing leaflets with the title ‘Take the struggle to the streets against the division of our land.”

The flyer begins by educating the reader about the danger of Trump’s peace plan as they claim that it will inevitably lead to a “Palestinian State in in the heart of Israel.” The dangers that they warn of include building freezes in parts of Judea and Samaria that is to be set aside for a future Palestinian state. The statement also warns that new roads and infrastructure is currently underway that carve out Judea and Samaria to form a Palestinian state. “We are losing our country on the ground!” it warned.

But at the end of the letter, the message featured a call to action including protesting, building and to double the size of the Jewish presence in Judea and Samaria with no differentiation between areas A, B and C. Area A is currently controlled by the Palestinian Authority and according to the law, Israelis are not even allowed to enter that area let alone settle it. A call for Jewish Israelis to build new towns in that jurisdiction is unprecedented and is likely to enrage the violently antisemitic Palestinian Authority.

The flyer also quoted from the book of Joshua saying

Every spot on which your foot treads I give to you, as I promised Moshe. (Joshua 1:3)

But as Israelis living in a strategically vital region with deep spiritual significance to Jewish practice, the notion of carving up the promised land and giving it to Israel’s enemies is a daunting prospect. Many Israelis living in the region see the campaign as desperate times calling for desperate measures.

And although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed not to uproot any Israelis from their homes, the prospect of a Palestinian state in the heart of Israel is fueling more and more settler leaders to walk back the momentum he gained from his Annexation plan.