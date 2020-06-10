New Movement: ‘All Black Lives Matter’…Including Unborn Babies

“It was You who created my conscience; You fashioned me in my mother’s womb.” Psalms 139:13 (The Israel Bible™)

As the Black Lives Matter dominates the streets of America, an alternative grassroots movement is rising up in response, calling for an end to the greatest killer of black people in America: abortion.

On Sunday, Melissa A., a black supporter of President Trump with a strong social media presence, called for an alternative social movement called #AllBlackLivesMatter. A self-described “Conservative, Trumpublican, Wife, mother and Child of the Most High God, Retweeted By President Trump”, Melissa A. stated that the #BlackLivesMatter movement currently in the forefront of the protests is acting in partisan political interests that do not address the very real concerns of the black community.

We are starting a new movement. It’s #AllBlackLivesMatter not just the ones the left wants to use for political gain. Ben Carson is right 0.017% of black lives are lost to police…& that’s all the left wants to care about. 94% of black men are murdered by other black men — Melissa A. (@TheRightMelissa) June 7, 2020

Every death is, of course, a tragedy but when dealing with social issues it is useful to refer to data. Last year, 1,004 people were shot and killed by the police in the US: 370 were Caucasian, 235 were black, 158 were Hispanic, 39 were categorized as ‘other’, and 202 were of unknown ethnicity.

Melissa A. cited Ben Carson, a neurosurgeon and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, as saying that a much more serious threat to black men is violence from other black men.

Her claim is disturbingly accurate, A study of police data from 2015 published in US News showed that of the 13,455 homicide cases in which the FBI listed a victim’s racial information, 7,039 victims – or 52.3 percent – were black. Of those, 89% of the killers were black.

She related to this in a tweet in which she lamented that the city of Chicago suffered its bloodiest weekend in history with 18 murders in one day, many of the victims being black.

Chicago suffers deadliest day in 60 years with 18 murders in 24 hours. Where is #BlackLivesMatter ? https://t.co/bRFKJOlJNF via @DisrnNews — Melissa A. (@TheRightMelissa) June 10, 2020

But Melissa A. then condemns an even greater killer of blacks: abortion.

In a Facebook post, she posts a graph showing figures to support that claim.

In fact, the abortion rate for black women is 36%, almost five times that for white women. Abortion is the number one killer of black lives in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, abortion kills more black people than HIV, homicide, diabetes, accident, cancer, and heart disease combined.

In 2008, Issues4Life Foundation, a faith-based organization that targets and works with African-American leaders toward achieving the goal of “zero African-American lives lost to abortion or biotechnology”, wrote to the Congressional Black Caucus to denounce Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA) and its “racist and eugenic goals”, calling for the organization to be defunded.

In fact, the organization intentionally caters to minorities and women of color. A study by Protecting Black Lives, in 2012, found that 79 percent of Planned Parenthood’s surgical abortion facilities are located within walking distance of minority communities.

Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, was Sanger was a proponent of negative eugenics, which aimed to improve human hereditary traits through social intervention by reducing the reproduction of those who were considered unfit. She stated that her goal as to “assist the race toward the elimination of the unfit,” which she defined as the poor and uneducated who were least able to afford children. She did not speak specifically to the idea of race or ethnicity being determining factors and “although Sanger articulated birth control in terms of racial betterment and, like most old-stock Americans, supported restricted immigration.

Sanger was a strong advocate for birth control and though she was not religious, she was an outspoken opponent of abortion which she considered a criminal act. She considered a fetus even at the earliest stages of development to be a life.

The organization she founded has stray from her views about abortion, performing about 350,000 abortions annually. This is a booming industry as the organization reported about $2 billion in assets form over $1.5 billion in annual revenue, of which over $600 million came from federal funding.