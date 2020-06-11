“It was reported to King David: “Hashem has blessed Oved Edom‘s house and all that belongs to him because of the Aron of Hashem.” Thereupon David went and brought up the Aron of Hashem from the house of Oved Edom to the City of David, amid rejoicing.” II SAMUEL 6:12 (The Israel Bible™)

King David is ready to bring the Holy Ark to the City of David, also known as Tzion and Yerushalayim. He does this with great joy, participating personally in the festive dancing. Bringing the Holy Ark to Yerushalayim transforms the city, making it the spiritual, in addition to political, the capital of the nation. Once the Beit Hamikdash is built, the people will bring their sacrifices to Yerushalayim and be inspired by the Divine Presence that rests there. Yerushalayim then becomes the eternal focal point of the Jewish people, and all who seek closeness with the Almighty.