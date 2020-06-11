Migrant Workers from Africa at Center of Tel Aviv COVID-19 Outbreak

Among them shall be Persia, Nubia, and Put, everyone with shield and helmet Ezekiel 38:5 (The Israel Bible™)

Tel Aviv has emerged as the epicenter of a new Israeli coronavirus outbreak, and fresh data reveals that most of the cases appear to be concentrated in Jaffa and among foreign workers in the southern part of the city.

According to a report published on Thursday by the Israeli Education Ministry, the majority of the infected children in the city are of migrant workers and asylum seekers from southern Tel Aviv, as well as from predominantly Arab schools in Jaffa.

In addition, according to a survey conducted by the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality, out of 2,000 children infected with COVID-19 in Tel Aviv, all but one were part of these two groups.

Over 18,000 people in Israel have tested positive for coronavirus so far and 300 have died.