Evangelical Leader Calls on Christian Leaders to Condemn Anti-Semitism in BLM Manifesto

A Leading Evangelical Christian leader has spoken out publicly against the Black Lives Matter movement’s anti-Semitic manifesto and silence after Synagogues and Churches were attacked and defaced during their protests last week. Laurie Cardoza-Moore decried the hypocrisy of the movement which has led the charge against racism while standing by anti-Semitic positions and remaining quiet as houses of worship were vandalized and desecrated across America during the recent riots.

“All true American patriots wept bitter tears at the brutal and needless death of George Floyd. Jews, Christians, and people of conscience understand the inherent problems within our society that need to be addressed and healed. Racism of any kind does not belong in America and must be relegated to the annals of history. On the same token, it would be hypocritical of Christian leaders to support the Black Lives Matter movement while ignoring their past calls to boycott the one and only Jewish State, outrageous claims that Israel has perpetrated genocide and their total denial of the Jewish people’s right to self-determination. We are reminded in Deuteronomy 16:20; Justice, justice, thou must pursue. These positions are anti-Semitic to their core and cannot go unmentioned,” said Laurie Cardoza-Moore

Cardoza-Moore added: “Synagogues and Churches were vandalized and defaced with anti-Semitic, anti-Israel and anti-Christian slogans during Black Lives Matter riots across the country. Destroying holy books or defacing houses of worship will not move forward the cause of Black America. These are hate crimes that must be called-out by the leaders of the movement if they want to retain any gravitas as anti-racists. Black Lives Matter cannot lead the charge against racism while advocating the destruction of the only Jewish State and staying silent when churches and synagogues come under attack during their protests.”

Cardoza-Moore concluded: “Historically Jews and Christians of all backgrounds stood toe-to-toe in the American civil rights struggle. The late Reverend Martin Luther King was a Christian minister who stood alongside Rabbis in his peaceful marches for justice. Allowing the legacy of Reverend King and this movement to be hijacked by anti-Semitic, anti-Christian and anti-American forces is a great injustice in itself that needs to be rectified for the sake of our shared Judeo-Christian values and the future of these United States. There is a vacuum of spiritual leadership in this movement and it’s time for Jewish and Christian leaders to unite publicly to call upon the leadership of the Black Lives Matter movement to fully renounce all hate from their platform and condemn hate crimes perpetrated in their name immediately so that the process of healing and restoration can begin.”