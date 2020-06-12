Jerusalem Police Issue Rare Ban to Islamic Waqf Guard for Praising Terrorist

“Evil men cannot discern judgment, But those who seek Hashem discern all things.” Proverbs 28:5 (The Israel Bible™)

The Jerusalem Police issued a rare five-month ban from the Temple Mount compound to an Islamic Waqf guard who praised arch-terrorist Ramadan Shalah over the Waqf’s radio system, the police spokesman announced on Thursday.

Ramadan Shalah, former leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group, died this past Saturday after battling a long illness. In 2006, Shalah was placed on the FBI Most Wanted Terrorists list.

“On behalf of the Al-Aqsa guards, we mourn the passing of the late great of our nation and of Palestine, Ramadan Shalah,” the Waqf guard said on the radio system.

The Temple Mount, although under Israeli sovereignty, is administered by the Jordanian-backed Islamic Waqf.

The police were notified by Tom Nisani, head of the Arab Desk of the Zionist watchdog group Im Tirtzu and founder of Students for the Temple Mount, who uncovered a video of the incident on the Facebook page of the Hamas-affiliated Shehab News Agency.

Nisani penned a letter to the Jerusalem Police on Sunday, indicating that under Article 24 of Israel’s Counter Terrorism Law it is illegal to commit “an act of identification with a terrorist organization, including by publishing words of praise, support or sympathy.”

The Jerusalem Police responded to Nisani’s letter on Monday that they were investigating the matter.

Nisani said that more needs to be done to combat the anti-Israel incitement on the Temple Mount.

“While we are pleased that this radical member of the Waqf will not be able to spew his anti-Israel venom on the Temple Mount for the next five months, he should be banned permanently.”

“The time has come for Israel to once and for all assert its sovereignty over the Temple Mount,” continued Nisani. “It’s absurd that the Temple Mount – Judaism’s holiest site – is the only place in the Western world where Jews can’t pray, and where Jewish visitors are at the mercy of the thuggish Waqf.”