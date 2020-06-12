American Jews Seek Real Estate in Israel Post-COVID-19

“Put your external affairs in order, Get ready what you have in the field, Then build yourself a home.” Proverbs 24:27 (The Israel Bible™)

While the world waits to see how the coronavirus pandemic will affect real estate trends worldwide, Israel’s real estate is seeing a boom in interest—from investors purchasing properties as long-term investments, to families expediting their aliyah and purchasing a home in the face of COVID-19 and rising anti-Semitism.

Israeli real estate lawyer Debbie Rosen-Solow works primarily with the Anglo community of new olim and investors making real estate transactions in Israel. In the field for 20 years now, she expressed “seeing amazing trends and finding it a little bit overwhelming that there is so much interest right now.”

“I have clients who started the process of purchasing a home, and I wasn’t sure if they’d follow through because of the coronavirus,” Rosen-Solow told JNS, noting that “documents have taken more time with consulates and banks closed, so processing has been more difficult.”

“Not only are they following through,” she reported, “but many are expediting their aliyah dates because they are feeling more anti-Semitism in their communities, and because they believe that Israel has been handling the corona situation so well. They feel Israel is on top of things and in Israel, every person really matters, whereas in America the public policy was affected by business decisions over the importance of a person’s life, especially the elderly.”